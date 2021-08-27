Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPEAF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS:GPEAF remained flat at $$10.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $10.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

