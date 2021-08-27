Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,970 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Great Elm Capital by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares during the period. 14.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

