Graypoint LLC Sells 324 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 569,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,971,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 225.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $7,592,000.

VCIT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.45. The stock had a trading volume of 106,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,428. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.179 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

