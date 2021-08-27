Graypoint LLC Sells 1,403 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.77. 3,090,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

