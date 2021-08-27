Graypoint LLC Purchases 522 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 12.2% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Chevron by 13.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 405,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 46,592 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 10.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,493,000 after acquiring an additional 263,212 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,459. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

