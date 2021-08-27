Graypoint LLC Purchases 103 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $8.53 on Friday, hitting $342.28. 13,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,288. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

