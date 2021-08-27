Graypoint LLC Lowers Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GVI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.76. The company had a trading volume of 67,083 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.92.

