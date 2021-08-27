Graypoint LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $220.98. 3,062,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

