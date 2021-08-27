Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,736,000.

Shares of JIGB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $59.36.

