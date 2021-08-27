Graypoint LLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713,748 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,152,000 after buying an additional 358,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after buying an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,833,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,671,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.52. The company had a trading volume of 721,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

