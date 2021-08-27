Graypoint LLC Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 46.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after acquiring an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $352.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,917,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,004. The company has a market cap of $348.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.