Graypoint LLC Has $24.95 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,190 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000.

SPYG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,577. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

