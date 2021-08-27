Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 28,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. 56,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,842. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

