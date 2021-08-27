Graypoint LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 326.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Unilever by 45.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 202.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 936,202 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.74. 1,286,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,500. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.