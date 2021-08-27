Graypoint LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $154.15. 17,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $153.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

