Grant Pickering Sells 13,669 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,669 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $310,696.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,499,869.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $342,750.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $320,096.67.

On Monday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 1,063 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $23,439.15.

On Friday, June 4th, Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $179,179.02.

On Thursday, May 27th, Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,636.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.48. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,230,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,123,000 after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after purchasing an additional 157,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 648,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

