Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.70 million-$212.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.49 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Shares of LOPE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.30. 2,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.64. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

