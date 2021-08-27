Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,366 ($17.85) and last traded at GBX 1,359 ($17.76), with a volume of 728010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,309 ($17.10).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFTU. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grafton Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,155.63 ($15.10).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,250.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38.

Grafton Group Company Profile (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

