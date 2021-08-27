Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $181,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,284. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.75. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $90.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.