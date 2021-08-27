Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 30th (NASDAQ:GBRGU)

Goldenbridge Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GBRGU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 30th. Goldenbridge Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

GBRGU stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBRGU. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,567,000.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

