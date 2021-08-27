Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GOGL shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.