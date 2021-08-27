Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) COO Stephen Arcana Sells 18,754 Shares

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,806,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. 365,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.92.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

