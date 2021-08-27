Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.14.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.
GOL stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 52,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.24. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.
