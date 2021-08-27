Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

GOL stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 52,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.24. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $968,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $84,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,873,000 after buying an additional 2,948,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

