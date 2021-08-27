goeasy (TSE:GSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $193.25

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$193.25 and last traded at C$192.18, with a volume of 39985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$185.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSY shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$193.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$168.49. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$202.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that goeasy Ltd. will post 12.3699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total value of C$984,952.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,050,855.15.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

