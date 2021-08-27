Gnosis (GNO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.76 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for about $308.84 or 0.00639817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $464.68 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gnosis

GNO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

