Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 141.6% in August

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 494,300 shares, a growth of 141.6% from the July 29th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.63. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 88,425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter.

