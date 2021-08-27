Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Up 292.7% in August

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 292.7% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of QYLG stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 153,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 16.88% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

