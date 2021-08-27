Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to post $28.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.32 million and the lowest is $25.93 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $25.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $110.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $115.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $120.59 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $134.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.72 million, a P/E ratio of -117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

