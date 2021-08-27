GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have commented on GSK shares. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.