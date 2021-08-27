Glassman Wealth Services Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.93. 609,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,894,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of -159.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.