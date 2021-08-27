Glassman Wealth Services Sells 1,725 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of SPIP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. 24,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,201. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35.

