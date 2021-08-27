Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 43 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Target were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.87. 97,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,316. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

