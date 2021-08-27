Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 190 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 228.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 90.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,257 shares of company stock worth $58,981,614 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $304.14. 10,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,594. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $309.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

