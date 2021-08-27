Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 164 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,816,643. The company has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.