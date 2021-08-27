Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Raised by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,639 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.