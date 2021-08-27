George Frederick Fink Acquires 5,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,305,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,373,116.50.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, with a total value of C$24,512.00.

On Friday, August 13th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,926.00.

On Monday, July 26th, George Frederick Fink purchased 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,828.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink purchased 2,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,641.00.

On Friday, June 4th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,522.77.

Shares of TSE:BNE traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.84. 10,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,956. The firm has a market cap of C$162.90 million and a PE ratio of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.30. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$6.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNE shares. CIBC reiterated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.31.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

