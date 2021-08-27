General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Up 272.2% in August

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 272.2% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

GAM stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53. General American Investors has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $44.69.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.