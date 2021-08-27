Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GBERY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Geberit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Geberit stock opened at $83.34 on Monday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $84.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

