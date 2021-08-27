GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GEAGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

