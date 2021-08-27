GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GEAGF. DZ Bank raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGF opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

