GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,706 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in GDS in the first quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GDS in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 34.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $56.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.01. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. GDS’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

