Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,000. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.8% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $211.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.