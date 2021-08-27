Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases 1,399 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 101.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. UBS Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $143.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.52. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

