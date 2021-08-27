Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $547,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after buying an additional 1,092,157 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $81,801,000. Finally, Oakmont Corp raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,817,000 after buying an additional 883,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $99.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $113.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

