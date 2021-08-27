Gateway Advisory LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Gateway Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 132.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 314,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 46,127 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $11,901,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

