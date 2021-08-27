Gateway Advisory LLC Acquires 2,211 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF makes up about 1.8% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gateway Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.73% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,246,000 after acquiring an additional 293,353 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 523,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 396,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 61,181 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 364,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,747 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,611,000.

FTXR opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $35.30.

