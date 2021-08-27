Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

