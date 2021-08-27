Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $175.00

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 174.20 ($2.28), with a volume of 773008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.30 ($2.19).

The stock has a market cap of £191.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.88.

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

