Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a growth of 206.7% from the July 29th total of 50,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Galileo Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galileo Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Galileo Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Galileo Acquisition by 203.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Galileo Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Galileo Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLEO opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. Galileo Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

