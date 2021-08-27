Galatasaray Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.91 Million (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $36.98 million and $11.91 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $10.54 or 0.00022091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

